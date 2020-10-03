Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,683. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 751.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

