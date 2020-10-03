NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NS stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.44.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 894,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 473,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 402,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

