Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to Neutral by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

