Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Up 10.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s share price shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 941,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 742,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

