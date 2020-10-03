Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.20.

NYSE NOC opened at $313.95 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 303.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

