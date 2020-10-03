Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

