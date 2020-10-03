Nick Scali Limited (NCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Nick Scali’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Nick Scali Company Profile
