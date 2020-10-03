Nick Scali Limited (NCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Nick Scali’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nick Scali Company Profile

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

