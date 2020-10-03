Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.17.
NASDAQ NXST opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
