Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.