NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $236,940.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.11. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.
NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
NetGear Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
