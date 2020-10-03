Neenah (NYSE:NP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NP stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $642.51 million, a P/E ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

