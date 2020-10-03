Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,004. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.