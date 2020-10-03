Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Draftkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Draftkings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Draftkings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Draftkings has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

