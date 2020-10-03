NCR (NYSE:NCR) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NCR stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

