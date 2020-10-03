Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

NTRA stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $34,981.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,063.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,771,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Natera by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $19,453,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

