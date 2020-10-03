Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.89.

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

