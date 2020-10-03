Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) and Northern Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NTIC) Head to Head Review

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Magic and Northern Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -59.87% N/A -88.23% Northern Technologies International 2.46% 2.09% 1.88%

This table compares Nano Magic and Northern Technologies International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $2.44 million 2.92 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Northern Technologies International $55.75 million 1.35 $5.21 million $0.55 15.05

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nano Magic and Northern Technologies International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Technologies International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Technologies International has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Northern Technologies International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Technologies International is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Risk & Volatility

Nano Magic has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Technologies International has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Technologies International beats Nano Magic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces. It is also involved in the retail sale of liquid and towelette formulations for eyeglass and sunglass lens cleaning and protection; liquid formulation for cleaning and creating hygienic surfaces unfriendly to germs; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields. In addition, the company develops and sells printable inks and pastes, thermal management materials, and graphene foils and windows. Further, it provides design and development services for governmental and private customers. The company markets and sells its products directly to retailers. The company was formerly known as PEN Inc. and changed its name to Nano Magic Inc. in March 2020. Nano Magic Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company also provides a portfolio of biobased and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force, a network of independent distributors and agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, strategic partners, and joint venture arrangements primarily in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Northern Technologies International Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

