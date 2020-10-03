Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.