MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

