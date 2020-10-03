Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

MYO opened at $4.48 on Friday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

