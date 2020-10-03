Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 537,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 173,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

