Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MPLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 740.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mplx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 146.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

