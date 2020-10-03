Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 78.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

MSI stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

