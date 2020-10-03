Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COVTY. Commerzbank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut COVESTRO AG/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. COVESTRO AG/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

COVTY opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

