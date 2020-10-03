Morgan Stanley Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $62.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WLK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

WLK stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

