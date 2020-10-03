Morgan Stanley Boosts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $78.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.76.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.