Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.90. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

