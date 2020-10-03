Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd stock opened at $343.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $247.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.03.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

