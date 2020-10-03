Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.21. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.