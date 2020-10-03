Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.21. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Middlesex Water by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

