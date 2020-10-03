Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.57.

MEOH opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

