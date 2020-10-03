MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $192.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.40. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

