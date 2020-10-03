MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $413.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

