Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.