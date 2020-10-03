MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

MGNX opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 325.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $1,873,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

