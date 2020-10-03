Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

LBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

