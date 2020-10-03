Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $31.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,966,000 after buying an additional 259,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $59,421,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.57. 1,465,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,081. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 184.82 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

