Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,357,726. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Shake Shack by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shake Shack by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

