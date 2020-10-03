Loop Capital Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

NYSE:BURL opened at $216.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.24. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

