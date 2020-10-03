Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($2.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.81) to ($7.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $72,497,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 62.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,330,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.73. 1,358,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

