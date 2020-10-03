Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of FWONA opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

