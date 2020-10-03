Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,132. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,964 shares of company stock valued at $18,155,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

