LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $56.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.87 million and the highest is $65.40 million. LendingClub posted sales of $204.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $304.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.81 million to $353.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $524.65 million, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $678.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 944,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $354.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

