Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of LEJU opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $226.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leju will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Leju worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

