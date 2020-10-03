Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

