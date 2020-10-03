Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.13 ($64.85).

ETR:LXS opened at €47.86 ($56.31) on Friday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

