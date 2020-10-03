Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report $13.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $14.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $56.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $57.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $185,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 48,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,329. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

