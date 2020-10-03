Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 46.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,329. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

