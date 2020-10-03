Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.51 ($54.72).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

