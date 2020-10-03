KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KONE OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.