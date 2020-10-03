Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). 491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 304,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.90 ($0.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million and a P/E ratio of -36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

